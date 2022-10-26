Baltimore Residents Impacted By E. Coli Outbreak To Receive Discounted Water Bill

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott announced that those residents who were impacted by last month’s E. Coli outbreak will be receiving a 25% discount on their water bill.

Certain areas of the city and parts of the county were under a boil water advisory for days after the discovery of E. Coli.

RELATED: Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Baltimore City & County After E. Coli Contaminants Were Found

After the advisory was lifted, residents were required to flush their water system leaving many with large water bills.

The mayor announced the discount on Thursday. Officials with the Department of Public Works said the discount will be applied beginning Tuesday to around 200,000 accounts.

Additionally, officials said all accounts should show the credit by the end of November, but the five-dollar Bay Restoration fee from the state will not be included.

RELATED: What You Should Know Now That The Boil Water Advisory Is Fully Lifted

If you do not see the credit reflected on your bill by the end of November, call or email DPW or call 311.

