Willie Mukasa Ricks, Dr. Zak Kondo, Yolonda Flowers & Chairman Willie Flowers l The Carl Nelson Show

Civil Rights icon Willie Mukasa Ricks joins the WOL classroom. Mukasa Ricks worked alongside Dr. King, Kwame Ture, John Lewis, and others. Before we hear from Mukasa, Dr. Zak Kondo will deliver his version of Malcolm X’s assassination. Before Dr. Kondo, The NAACP’s Maryland State Conference Chairman Willie Flowers discusses the Civil rights get-out-the-vote drive. Following Willie, Yolonda Flowers will tell us why she should be elected Alabama’s next governor.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

