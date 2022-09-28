Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point.
Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Police said a second woman was also shot in the arm. At this time, detectives are working to pull surveillance footage from the area to identify any suspects.
Additionally, three women and a man were also shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. All four victims are in stable condtion.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com