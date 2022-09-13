Doctah B, Bill Goodwin & Andrea J Loney l The Carl Nelson Show

Metaphysician & Master Herbalist Doctah B will explain the importance of next week’s Autumn Equinox. Doctah B will also discuss eating for the season & how living in the past is sometimes referred to as a silent killer. Before we hear from Doctah B, Baltimore activist Bill Goodwin updates us on the water problem in the city. Getting us started, award-winning author Andrea J Loney.
