Although basketball season hasn’t come to a close yet, it’s never too early to start getting your football gear ready!

The Ravens will open its 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 11. Their home opener is scheduled for Sept. 18 against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. What’s even more exciting, and will probably have you on edge, is that the Ravens will start all four games this year playing in the AFC East. I know last season was full of heart palpations, but let’s remain optimistic! But let’s get back to the schedule..

The 2022 season will feature three prime-time games, two of which will be back to back. Week five will feature a Sunday night game, a Thursday night game slated for week eight and a Monday night game set for week nine.

Now, looking waaaay ahead to the holidays, the Ravens will play the Atlanta Falcons on Christmas Eve (exciting) and their rival, Pittsburgh Steelers on New Year’s Day! (more exciting)

Baltimore, I will say we have a lot to look forward to this fall!

Check out the full schedule below:

Week 1: Sept. 11, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Jets

Week 2: Sept. 18, 1 p.m. — Dolphins at Ravens

Week 3: Sept. 25, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Patriots

Week 4: Oct. 2, 1 p.m. — Bills at Ravens

Week 5: Oct. 9, 8:20 p.m. — Bengals at Ravens (TNF)

Week 6: Oct. 16, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Giants

Week 7: Oct. 23, 1 p.m. — Browns at Ravens

Week 8: Oct. 27, 8:15 p.m. — Ravens at Buccaneers (SNF)

Week 9: Nov. 7, 8:15 p.m. — Ravens at Saints (MNF)

Week 11: Nov. 20, 1 p.m. — Panthers at Ravens

Week 12: Nov. 27, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Jaguars

Week 13: Dec. 4, 1 p.m. — Broncos at Ravens

Week 14: Dec.11, 1 p.m. — Ravens at Steelers

Week 15: Dec. 17/18, time TBD — Ravens at Browns

Week 16: Dec. 24, 1 p.m. — Falcons at Ravens

Week 17: Jan. 1, 1 p.m. — Steelers at Ravens

Week 18: Jan. 7/8, time TBD — Ravens at Bengals

Ravens To Open 2022 Season On Sept. 11, Scheduled To Play Christmas Eve & New Year’s Day was originally published on 92q.com