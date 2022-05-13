WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore County Animal Services announced that they will be waiving adoption fees for dogs due to capacity limits.

Those interested in becoming a new dog mom or dad can visit the shelter’s location at 13800 Manor Road in Baldwin during the hours of 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on weekends.

You must be at least 18, and you need to bring a photo ID. Additionally, the company will conduct a background check for animal-related offenses.

For more info or to see the pups available, visit the shelter’s website here.

Baltimore County Animal Shelter Waiving Dog Adoption Fees was originally published on 92q.com