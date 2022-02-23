Local
Annapolis Shooting Leaves 15-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed

LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Annapolis leaders are asking anyone with information on a shooting that injured 3 children to come forward. It comes after one of those victims, a 15-year-old boy, was left paralyzed.

“Last night, somebody’s 15-year-old son was paralyzed from a gunshot. Somebody’s daughter is traumatized and was lucky to survive,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “We are asking people who know anything about this to come forward.”

Buckley said the violence that occurred Monday night is unacceptable.

“We will find out who has done this,” the mayor said. “It’s not going to make it any better for the young man who’s paralyzed, but we are bringing people to justice. They have to realize that this is not going to be tolerated in the city of Annapolis.”

An 11-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl were also hurt in the shooting, but they have since been released from the hospital.

Police believe the shooter or shooters came out of the woods nearby the crime scene and fired “indiscriminately” before running off into the woods.

No suspect information has yet to be released.

