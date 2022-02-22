Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Mask Mandates Dropping This Week

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
close up of a protective ffp2 mask in the doctor's office during the coronavirus epidemic

Source: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS / Getty

Mask policies across the state are changing.

Starting Tuesday, the state and several counties will no longer require masks in government buildings. Those counties include Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery counties. Harford and Carroll counties have already dropped the mandates.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Mask mandates for businesses have already expired.

Baltimore County will lift its indoor mask mandate for government buildings on February 28.

Baltimore City will continue to require masks until transmission reaches the CDC’s accepted level of low to moderate. According to the CDC, Baltimore’s transmission rate is still “substantial.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Annapolis Shooting Leaves 15-Year-Old Boy Paralyzed

Police believe the shooter or shooters came out of the woods nearby the crime scene and fired "indiscriminately" before running…
01.01.70
close up of a protective ffp2 mask in the doctor's office during the coronavirus epidemic

Maryland Mask Mandates Dropping This Week

Mask mandates for businesses have already expired. 
01.01.70
Accident or crime scene cordon tape

2 Children Shot In Annapolis

Police said the children were playing outside at the time of the shooting.
01.01.70
Photos
Close