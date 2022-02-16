Local
HomeLocal

Voters May Be Able To Vote For Marijuana Legalization In Maryland On November Ballot

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
A marijuana plant. Marijuana buds

Source: Yuri Kriventsoff / Getty

Maryland lawmakers are debating a referendum bill that could place marijuana legalization on the November ballot.

Medical marijuana use is already legal in the state, but House Bill 1 would establish the ballot referendum to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use. If passed, it would go into effect on July 1, 2023.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The bill’s sponsors said legalization is an economic opportunity for the state and local, minority-owned companies.

A companion bill, House Bill 837, would regulate the industry and expunge the records of people with marijuana possession convictions.

A Goucher poll released last March showed support for marijuana legalization in Maryland, with two-thirds of Marylanders voting yes.

Source: CBS Baltimore

marijuana , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
LED police lights illuminated on police car at crime scene

Annapolis Man Charged With Shooting 2 Children Says…

Police said upwards of 20 people had gathered outside the suspect's home Saturday night and were harassing him for several…
04.25.43
A marijuana plant. Marijuana buds

Voters May Be Able To Vote For Marijuana…

Maryland lawmakers are debating a referendum bill that could place marijuana legalization on the November ballot.
04.22.43
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

16-Year-Old Boy Killed In South Baltimore Double Shooting

It happened outside the New Hanover Mart in south Baltimore at around 5:30 Monday evening. 
01.01.70
Photos
Close