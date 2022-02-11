Local
Gov. Hogan Wants State Board Of Education To Repeal Mask Mandate

COVID-19 School, Face Mask School

Source: Jena Ardell / Getty

Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on the Maryland State Board of Education to repeal its mask mandate.

He’s citing the improving COVID-19 metrics as his reason for his request.

In a letter to board president Clarence Crawford, the governor said the pandemic has impacted children when it comes to learning loss and mental health.

“A growing number of medical professionals, parents, and bipartisan state officials throughout the nation are calling for an end to school mask requirements,” Hogan wrote. “In light of dramatic improvements to our health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines, I am calling on you to take action to rescind this policy.”

In a statement, board members said they received Hogan’s letter and there’s optimism about the state’s improving COVID-19 metrics.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland

