Gov. Larry Hogan’s Approval Rating Rises According To New Poll

Marylanders overwhelmingly approve of the job Gov. Larry Hogan is doing in the state. That’s according to a new poll released Tuesday.
The poll, conducted by Gonzales Polls, surveyed 807 registered voters in Maryland. It found that despite Maryland being a deeply blue state, Gov. Hogan, a moderate Republican, remains popular.
Hogan maintains an approval rating of 74%. That’s one point higher than his 73% approval rating in October 2020.
Polling data also showed that 45% of voters who “somewhat disapprove” of Hogan’s performance as governor, approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
