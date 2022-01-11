Local
Gov. Larry Hogan’s Approval Rating Rises According To New Poll

Marylanders overwhelmingly approve of the job Gov. Larry Hogan is doing in the state. That’s according to a new poll released Tuesday.

The poll, conducted by Gonzales Polls, surveyed 807 registered voters in Maryland. It found that despite Maryland being a deeply blue state, Gov. Hogan, a moderate Republican, remains popular.

Hogan maintains an approval rating of 74%. That’s one point higher than his 73% approval rating in October 2020.

Polling data also showed that 45% of voters who “somewhat disapprove” of Hogan’s performance as governor, approve of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

You can check out the full polling results by clicking here.

Gov. Larry Hogan's Approval Rating Rises According To…

