Local
HomeLocal

Community Groups Urge To Halt Evictions During Covid Surge

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Authorities clear out a homeless tent encampment beneath the Whitehurst freeway, in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Covid continues to effect every part of the world. We have seen people loose jobs, business being short staffed, mental health crisis, and homelessness.

In August of last year, The Supreme Court ruled to end the temporary eviction moratorium, which threatens hundreds of thousands of peoples living arrangements. According to reports, there are nearly 112,000 thousand people who are at risk of being evicted. This week alone, there are 352 evictions scheduled in Baltimore. Research has shown that due to evictions during COVID has helped spread the virus.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Locals groups such as The Public Justice Center, Baltimore Renters United and other community advocates are urging that evictions be halted during this spike. An attorney for the Public Justice Center, Matt Hill spoke on halting evictions. “We see how evictions further the spread of COVID-19. If tenants are evicted, they are forced to live in close quarters, in shelters, doubled up with family or friends or on the streets. You cannot quarantine or stay home if you have no home.”

Community Groups Urge To Halt Evictions During Covid Surge  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
Exonerated! Falsely Accused Black Folks Freed From Prison
15 photos
Videos
Local
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

More Than 300 Baltimore Police Employees Quarantined Due…

Spokeswoman Amanda Krotki has not provided any information on how the department is handling staffing shortages, but said "We're all…
01.01.70
Sunrise over a Snowy Forest

More Snow Coming To Maryland Thursday Into Friday

The Friday morning commute will likely be a mess. Statewide school closures are also possible. 
01.01.70

Community Groups Urge To Halt Evictions During Covid…

Covid continues to effect every part of the world. We have seen people loose jobs, business being short staffed, mental…
01.01.70
Photos
Close