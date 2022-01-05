Local
More Snow Coming To Maryland Thursday Into Friday

More snow is on the way into the region.

According to CBS Baltimore, a Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m.. The “watch” will elevate to a “warning” within 12 hours of the event.

Temperatures will support an all snow event. There will not a be a wintry mix or ice to deal with.

Higher snow amounts will be to the south of the metro area and lower amounts will be to the north of the metro area.

The Friday morning commute will likely be a mess. Statewide school closures are also possible.

