Maryland Minimum Wage Rises To $12.50 Per Hour

glass donation box with paper currency & coins

Minimum wage in Maryland continues to rise.

The minimum wage is now $12.50 an hour, up from $11.75 an hour for companies with 15 or more employees. It will continue to rise every year until it reaches $15 an hour in 2025.

Smaller employees are seeing a slightly smaller increase. The $11.60 per hour minimum wage for employers with 14 or fewer employees will rise to $12.20.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will stay at $3.63 per hour. That amount combined with tips must equal the state’s minimum wage.

Maryland , Minimum Wage

