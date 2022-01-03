Maryland Minimum Wage Rises To $12.50 Per Hour

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Minimum wage in Maryland continues to rise.

The minimum wage is now $12.50 an hour, up from $11.75 an hour for companies with 15 or more employees. It will continue to rise every year until it reaches $15 an hour in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Smaller employees are seeing a slightly smaller increase. The $11.60 per hour minimum wage for employers with 14 or fewer employees will rise to $12.20.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will stay at $3.63 per hour. That amount combined with tips must equal the state’s minimum wage.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Maryland Lawmakers Pass Bill Making Minimum Wage $15 by 2025

See Also: LISTEN: Kamala Harris On Cleveland, Ohio, $15 Minimum Wage, Underfunded Schools, Black Wealth and Ice Cube

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: