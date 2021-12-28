Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [12-28-2021]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Building Blocks Health Care Network

Business Description: Equipping individuals living with mental health or developmental challenges with skills they need to thrive in their community.

Business Website: https://bbhcn.org

Bedazzled Treats and Catering, LLC

Business Description: We love what we do!

Business Website: https://instagram.com/bedazzled_treats

EZ Medical Billing and Credentialing

Business Description: Spend time where is needed with patients and family, not paperwork.

Business Website: https://ezmedicalbillingcredentialing.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: