Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Considering Vaccine Passport Program For The City

Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday that he’s considering certain COVID-19 safety measures such as vaccine passport program.

A vaccine passport proves that you’ve tested negative for COVID-19 or have been vaccinated.

“We are experiencing high community transmission,” the mayor said. “We have to do everything in our power, not just as the government and healthcare providers but as a community, to protect our residents, especially those at risk of severe illness.”

Mayor Scott asked City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa to form a panel including business leaders to develop recommendations for a vaccine passport program.

Details have yet to be ironed out, but Scott said the group would discuss what the program would look like for the city of Baltimore as well as what has been working in some places around the country and what hasn’t been working.

