Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Considering Vaccine Passport Program For The City

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Infrastructure Presser

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday that he’s considering certain COVID-19 safety measures such as vaccine passport program.

A vaccine passport proves that you’ve tested negative for COVID-19 or have been vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We are experiencing high community transmission,” the mayor said. “We have to do everything in our power, not just as the government and healthcare providers but as a community, to protect our residents, especially those at risk of severe illness.”

Mayor Scott asked City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa to form a panel including business leaders to develop recommendations for a vaccine passport program.

Related Stories

Details have yet to be ironed out, but Scott said the group would discuss what the program would look like for the city of Baltimore as well as what has been working in some places around the country and what hasn’t been working.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , COVID-19 , Mayor Brandon Scott

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Infrastructure Presser

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Considering Vaccine Passport Program…

A vaccine passport proves that you've tested negative for COVID-19 or have been vaccinated. 
01.01.70
2017 BET Experience - Genius Talks Sponsored By AT&T - Day 1

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Places Blame On Gov.…

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is speaking out against Gov. Larry Hogan. She's accusing the governor of criticizing Baltimore…
01.01.70
Baltimore county executive calls out code violations at Kushner properties

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Tests Positive For…

He confirmed the news in a tweet saying he's feeling fine and the positive result came from a PCR test…
11.22.08
Photos
Close