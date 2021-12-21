Local
HomeLocal

Two Men Charged With Shooting Baltimore Police Officer Held Without Bail

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Burden of proof, legal law concept image.

Source: Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty

The two men responsible for shooting and putting a Baltimore police officer in the ICU have been ordered to be held without bail.

Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw face attempted murder charges in the shooting of Officer Keona Holly last Thursday. They’re also facing murder charges in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who they killed hours later.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Related Stories

Police said Holley was in her patrol car on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when she was ambushed and shot. She remains in grave condition at Shock Trauma.

About two hours after Holley was shot, Johnson was fatally shot on Lucia Avenue in Yale Heights.

Both men were arrested on Friday. Police were able to recover a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video and two guns believed to have been used in both shootings.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore county executive calls out code violations at Kushner properties

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Tests Positive For…

He confirmed the news in a tweet saying he's feeling fine and the positive result came from a PCR test…
11.22.08
Burden of proof, legal law concept image.

Two Men Charged With Shooting Baltimore Police Officer…

The two men responsible for shooting and putting a Baltimore police officer in the ICU have been ordered to be…
08.13.08
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

Gov. Larry Hogan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Governor Larry Hogan announced today, Monday December 20, 2021 that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He reassures that…
01.01.70
Photos
Close