Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Couple Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Yellow police tape

Source: Sheila Paras / Getty

Baltimore County Police are investigating the shooting deaths of a couple in Lutherville-Timonium as a murder-suicide.

It happened at around 7:50 a.m.. Officers were called to the scene on East Padonia Road near Hartfell Road.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When they arrived, they found 49-year-old John Williams and his 39-year-old wife, Levi Williams, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators suspect the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide based on preliminary details.

Right now, the couple’s death remains under investigation.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Man Kills Girlfriend Then Kills Ex-Wife In Columbia

baltimore county , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Yellow police tape

Baltimore County Couple Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Right now, the couple's death remains under investigation. 
01.01.70
Pink Jail Cell

Valeria Smith Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison…

The daughter of the man convicted of killing his wife will spend time behind bars for her role in the…
01.01.70

Ravens’ Brandon Stephens Spreads Holiday Cheer At Dickey…

Kids at Dickey Hill Elementary/Middle school got a little holiday cheer yesterday courtesy of Brandon Stephens of The Baltimore Ravens…
01.01.70
Photos
Close