Maryland General Assembly Overrides Governor’s Veto Of Congressional Maps

Maryland State Flag

Source: chokkicx / Getty

A new map outlining the boundaries for Maryland’s eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives doesn’t have the Governor’s approval, but that didn’t stop the Maryland General Assembly from approving them anyway on Thursday.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the newly drawn maps disenfranchise voters and violate the Voting Rights Act. He said the map hurts majority-minority jurisdictions such as Baltimore City and Prince George’s County.

But, the Maryland General Assembly doesn’t feel that way.

“The maps we passed and overrode are more compact than our current maps, they’re more contiguous, they’re simpler,” said Del. Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery County).

“I am pleased Gov. Larry Hogan acted immediately, but more importantly I am proud the Maryland General Assembly acted swiftly to override the Governor’s veto and pass a fair, new congressional map for the State of Maryland,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City).

Gov. Hogan liked a different map drawn by a nine-member commission he appointed featuring three Democrats, three Republicans and three Independents. The panel proposed a map that would have kept the 1st Congressional District as is and brought back a district in western Maryland that historically went Republican.

Gov. Larry Hogan , Maryland

