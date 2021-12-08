Mayor Scott Announces $1,000 Payment To City Government Employees

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Just in time for the holidays, Mayor Brandon Scott is implementing an incentive to encourage city government employees to get vaccinated. In a Press Release from Mayor’s Scott ‘Office Of Communications’ shared that his office will provide a one-time $1,000 payment to employees that are vaccinated. In order to be eligible for the $1,000 payment, city employees must upload their vaccination documents by January 14, 2022. If city employees are not vaccinated, they must continue their weekly testing.

In a statement Scott said “This incentive is about doing everything in our power to protect our employees and our residents. We are still in a pandemic. People are still losing their lives and getting seriously ill because they are not vaccinated.”

