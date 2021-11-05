Federal Government Cancels Multimillion Dollar Deal With Maryland Vaccine Maker

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The federal government will not move forward with a multimillion dollar deal with Emergent BioSolutions.

The Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer shared the development Thursday in a conference call discussing its latest financial results. Emergent said it’s losing out on about $180 million.

The company played a role in speeding up vaccine development in distribution during the Trump administration, but ran into production problems.

Back in March, ingredients used for the production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine contaminated 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That issue caused a monthlong delay in production.

After that happened, the Biden administration put Johnson & Johnson in charge of vaccine production at the Bayview facility in Baltimore.

Then in June, the FDA decided to throw out at least another 60 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced at the plant. This messed up Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to be a force on the vaccination front for people.

The FDA has repeatedly cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination around one of its facilities.

Source: CBS Baltimore

