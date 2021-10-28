Michelle Obama Will Guest Star In The Final Season Of ‘black-ish’

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

As many people are already in anguish over the hit HBO series Insecure recently entering its fifth and final season, it looks like the award-winning ABC family comedy black-ish will also be gearing up to air its final season soon.

However, the show will definitely be ending on a high note as it’s recently been revealed that former First Lady Michelle Obama will make a special guest appearance for one episode.

Confirmed by Lady O herself on Twitter today, the cameo role is still under wraps in terms of whether she’ll play herself or a completely different character. However, it appears Mrs. Obama will be joined by the entire ensemble cast, including Trace Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Katlyn Nichol and grown-ish spinoff star Yara Shahidi.

“I’ve long been a fan of @BlackishABC’s wit and all-around brilliance,” she tweeted in excitement of her guest-starring appearance, following up by adding, “it was such a thrill to join in for an episode. I can’t wait for you all to see it!”

Show creator Kenya Barris made the announcement earlier this year back in May, jumping on Instagram to confirm black-ish Season 8 would be the final one in the series by writing, “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”

Although no release date has been confirmed as of yet, black-ish Season 8 is expected to return sometime in early 2022. See Michelle Obama’s tweet of excitement to be a guest star below:

