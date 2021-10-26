Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-26-2021]

CLOSE
Deizshel (Days Shell) Setzer the Mortgage Queen
Business Description: Helping renters become homeowners and homeowners to pay less.
Business Website: https://mymortgagequeen.com/
Business Phone Number: (443) 929-7772
CNS Threads
Business Description: Express and connect with customized clothing and accessories.
Business Website: https://www.cnsthreads.co/shop
The Bestie Candle Collection
Business Description: All candles and wax melts are made with 100% soy wax and fragrance oil.
Business Website: https://www.facebook.com/thebestiecandlecollection/
