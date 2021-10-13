Local
FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration For Maryland After Ida

FEMA will not provide any funds to help the dozens of home and business owners impacted by the EF-2 tornado that hit parts of Anne Arundel County last month.

The agency denied a request for a major disaster declaration. That would have given people access to federal money to rebuild.

Now, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman is stepping in.

He’s asking Gov. Larry Hogan to declare a State of Emergency to help homeowners and businesses get the funds they need to make repairs. Pittman said nearly $4 million was lost in business revenue.

The Governors’ Office did respond to the request in a tweet, saying while FEMA’s decision is disappointing, the Maryland Emergency Management Agency will meet with both Anne Arundel County and Annapolis to discuss other options.

Source: CBS Baltimore

FEMA Denies Disaster Declaration For Maryland After Ida

