Mervo High School Football Player Dies After Being Injured During September Football Game

A football player at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School High School died following injuries he sustained during a football game last month.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the passing of our fellow brother and teammate Elijah Gorham. We ask that our football community continue to uplift Elijah’s family, teammates and friends in prayer,” the school’s football team said in a statement on Twitter.

Gorham’s official cause of death is unclear at this time. He was seriously injured during a game against Dunbar High School in September.

Source: CBS Baltimore

