1 Found Dead After Shootout Between Police Officers & Robbery Suspect In Woodlawn

Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A robbery suspect has been found dead after a shootout with police officers in Woodlawn.

Authorities said two suspects robbed a 7-Eleven on the 6500 block of Windsor Mill Road. While trying to escape, they were involved in a hit and run crash. Police said the suspects got out of the car after the crash.

The shootout happened shortly after 2 a.m. Monday when officers confronted one of the suspects near the corner of Englewood and Gilmore Street.

Police said K-9 units later found one of the suspects dead. It’s unclear how they died and if they were the same suspect who opened fire on the officer.

The officer was not shot in the confrontation, but did sustain some injuries. He was taken to an area hospital.

An investigation into the officer’s actions is underway. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

