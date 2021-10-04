Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore County Man Facing Child Abuse & Rape Charges, Authorities Fear There May Be More Victims

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Close-Up Of Handcuffs Over Gray Background

Source: Ilkay Dede / EyeEm / Getty

A Baltimore County man is behind bars charged with child abuse and rape after a child came forward alleging abuse.

His name is Edward Biedenkapp. Police said they believe there may be additional victims. The crimes would have occurred between 2007 and 2011.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Authorities said the children would have referred to Biedenkapp as “Mr. Eddie.” His wife was running Biedenkapp Daycare at the time.

Anyone with information of potential abuse is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Victims of sexual assault can find help 24 hours a day by calling the police non-emergency line at 410-887-2222, or contact any one of these resources:

Source: WBAL-TV

baltimore county , crime

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Infrastructure Presser

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19

He was vaccinated in March, but tested positive Monday morning according to his office.
06.02.56
Close-Up Of Handcuffs Over Gray Background

Baltimore County Man Facing Child Abuse & Rape…

Authorities said the children would have referred to Biedenkapp as "Mr. Eddie."
01.01.70

Baltimore Plastic Bag Ban Now In Effect

Start pulling out some new bags or get some change together because Baltimore’s plastic bag ban is officially in effect!…
01.01.70
Photos
Close