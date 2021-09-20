National
HomeNational

Harrowing Photos Of Border Patrol With Whips On Horseback Hunting Haitian Migrants Evoke Images Of Slavery

The U.S. has begun the mass expulsion of an estimated 14,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio, Texas.

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

By now, we’ve all seen the harrowing images of thousands of Haitian migrants gathered in a Texas town along the southern border with Mexico in a collective attempt to seek refuge and asylum in the United States.

Mainstream media has saturated its coverage with photos of Haitian migrants carrying their precious few belongings above their heads while making their way from Ciudad Acuña in Mexico to the shores of Del Rio, Texas.

Thousands Of Migrants Gather In Del Rio As U.S. Closes Part Of Texas Border

Migrants cross the Rio Grande River near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry towards Del Rio, Texas, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. | Source: Bloomberg / Getty

But one set of images from the undeniable humanitarian crisis that has not been flashed across screens enough is that of the rabid Border Patrol agents on horseback tracking down Haitians in graphic photos that evoke haunting images of slave patrols.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant from entering an encampment on the banks of the Rio Grande near the Acuna Del Rio International Bridge in Del Rio, Texes, on September 19, 2021. | Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

Of course, there is no direct correlation between Haitian migrants and American slavery. However, it’s far from a coincidence that border patrol and slave patrols — both featuring white men on horseback ordering Black people around on a foreign land– share the common bond of American law enforcement, a system that has traditionally and consistently undervalued Black lives for centuries in a trend that has shown no signs of slowing.

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

There’s also the issue that Border Patrol was accosting Haitian in Texas, a state with its own sordid history of slavery.

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

The photos from Texas show angry-looking Border Patrol agents, complete with whips in their hands, literally lashing out at Haitian migrants who were wading across the Rio Grande River to shore in Texas, where thousands of others had been assembling under Del Rio International Bridge in a makeshift camp.

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

Photo captions provided by Getty Images claimed the Border Patrol agents were rounding up the Haitian migrants in advance of the U.S. government’s planned mass expulsion to return them to Haiti, a nation that is in the throes of multiple crises following the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and last month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people, injured more than 10,000 people and left tens of thousands of people without homes.

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

Authorities began the mass expulsions on Sunday and, according to the Washington Post, at least one group of Haitian migrants removed from Del Rio were not told they were returning to Haiti in a reported instance of duplicity used against desperate people seeking better lives for themselves and their families.

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

The people who were taken from Texas and landed in Port-Au-Prince expressed a similar sentiment to human rights advocates and Haitian leaders alike who have said it is not a good idea to return the migrants to Haiti.

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

“How could they bring us back here?” Johnson Bordes asked in an interview with the Post moments after he stepped off the plane that landed. “This is an injustice. I don’t even know where we are going to sleep tonight.”

Thousands Of Migrants Gather In Del Rio As U.S. Closes Part Of Texas Border

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

But the U.S. has made its policy toward Haitians, in particular, well known.

Thousands Of Migrants Gather In Del Rio As U.S. Closes Part Of Texas Border

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Following Haitian President Moïse‘s assassination in July, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Haitians they shouldn’t head to the U.S.

Thousands Of Migrants Gather In Del Rio As U.S. Closes Part Of Texas Border

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Mayorkas stated that Haitians trying to travel to the U.S. “will die” and reportedly discouraged any “migration by sea.” He later added: “Allow me to be clear, if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States.”

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

The U.S. has already extended protections for the Haitian nationals living in the continental 50 states under Temporary Protected Status (TPS). That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Mayorkas renewed their protections.

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-TEXAS

Source: PAUL RATJE / Getty

Reacting to the Haitians in Del Rio, Mayorkas said last week, “We will address it accordingly.”

Now we know what he meant.

SEE ALSO:

Haiti Wants ‘Humanitarian Moratorium’ As U.S. Begins Sending 14,000 Migrants In Texas Back To Decimated Nation

U.S. To Remove Thousands Of Haitians In Texas Seeking Asylum, But ‘There Is Nothing To Go Back To’ 

HAITI-LES CAYES-EARTHQUAKE-DEATH TOLL

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

85 photos Launch gallery

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

Continue reading Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins

[caption id="attachment_4187182" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Haitians load a truck with medical gear flown in from the United States at Antoine Simon airport after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 19, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti. | Source: Richard Pierrin / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, Aug. 19 Originally published on Aug. 15 Rebuilding efforts have officially begun in Haiti as rescues and recoveries continue following last weekend's massive 7.2 magnitude earthquake in the Caribbean nation. Photos and video coming from Haiti underscore the extent of damage and pain as the Caribbean nation was already reeling from a series of natural and political disasters. The death toll leaped to more than 2,100 people and Axios reported that Haitians were growing angry over a lack of aid. On top of that, the number of injured people grew to more than 12,000 and tens of thousands of people were left without homes, which were destroyed in the earthquake on Saturday. https://twitter.com/patrickgaspard/status/1428091737625464839?s=20 One local judge questioned the Haitian government's role in the disaster following the earthquake during an interview with Reuters. "As a judge, I must not have a political opinion. But as a man, as a man concerned about the situation of my country, nothing is working," Pierre Cenel, a judge in Les Cayes, said. "They didn't do anything to prepare for this disaster." https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1427760398925697028?s=20 Haiti's Civil Protection Agency reported that nearly 2,000 people were killed from the earthquake and nearly 10,000 others were injured, according to NPR. https://twitter.com/JamesClayton5/status/1427829597031354375?s=20 But there is still hope as at least 16 people who were alive were pulled from the rubble of a United Nations building on Tuesday. By that same token, at least nine people who died were also pulled from that same rubble. Aside from rescue and recovery efforts, Haitian officials are also turning their attention to a growing homelessness problem because of the earthquake. https://twitter.com/Mvmnt4BlkLives/status/1427682936439115778?s=20 Serge Chéry, a South Department government official, told the Haitian Times that at least 30,000 tents were needed to house those who have lost their homes. Chéry also stressed the need for more machinery and equipment to help dig survivors from out of the rubble. Complicating matters was the heavy rains that began falling from Tropical Storm Grace. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1426661422277214215?s=20 As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,400 people were reported dead and at least 6,900 others sustained injuries from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier -- exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month's assassination of Haiti's president. https://twitter.com/yntch0/status/1426571695238811654?s=20 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a "Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses" and predicted, "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1426609621247184898?s=20 In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that "Past red alerts have required a national or international response." https://twitter.com/NiharRa48923691/status/1426549132806610944?s=20 Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake. https://twitter.com/CalvinWPLG/status/1426577141316075523?s=20 “Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.” https://twitter.com/PhillyD/status/1426637680473903107?s=20 Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening. “As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSkIrPulqHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti. https://twitter.com/CentreToussaint/status/1426567171690450946?s=20 It was not immediately clear what Saturday's earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) -- conditional asylum with an expiration date -- following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections. https://twitter.com/westindimade/status/1426564394041872388?s=20 Mayorkas notably told Haitians to "not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday's earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced. https://twitter.com/LaurentLamothe/status/1426543368138633217?s=20 In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1426560165797670917?s=20

Harrowing Photos Of Border Patrol With Whips On Horseback Hunting Haitian Migrants Evoke Images Of Slavery  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Local
Defocused Image Of Illuminated Lights At Night

More Than 30 People Shot In One Week…

They said current strategies are not working. 
09.21.21
Close up lawyer businessman working or reading lawbook in office workplace for consultant lawyer concept.

Students Suing University System of Maryland Over Vaccine…

The policy affects about 170,000 students across the system’s 15 institutions including tens of thousands of faculty and staff.
09.21.21

Baltimore Ravens Pay Tribute To Michael K. Williams…

Charm City will never forget the impact of Michael K. Williams. The Baltimore Ravens paid tribute to the actor with…
09.21.21
Photos
Close