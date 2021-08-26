Local
HomeLocal

Jamerria Hall Confesses To Killing Her 2 Children After Their Bodies Were Found At Southwest Baltimore Apartment

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Jamerria Hall has told Baltimore Police she is responsible for the deaths of her two children.

The bodies of 6-year-old Da’neria Thomas and 8-year-old Davin Thomas were found Tuesday afternoon at Coventry Manor Apartments in Southwest Baltimore.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We can confirm now that the mother 28-year-old Jamerria Hall is the suspect, in this case, having confessed to murdering her children. She’s currently in custody and detectives will be pursuing criminal charges,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Hall was arrested Wednesday morning. Commissioner Harrison said detectives worked very hard to track her down.

“Our detectives worked really really hard to locate her and once she was located, she was brought in for questioning. Detectives did a phenomenal job and was able to extrapolate a confession from her, that she is responsible for the death of her two children,” said Harrison.

In a separate incident in 2018, police confirmed that children were reported missing. They were later found with their mother at a local hospital.

The commissioner said investigators will be looking into the mother’s background to see if she had any previous contacts with social services.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Maryland Gov. Hogan Provides Covid-19 Updates

3 Members Of Gov. Hogan’s Staff Test Positive…

The governor and lieutenant governor have both tested negative for the virus.
08.26.21
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Decomposed Bodies Of 2 Juveniles Found At Coventry…

The bodies, one male and one female, were found on Tuesday.
08.25.21
Baltimore county executive calls out code violations at Kushner properties

Baltimore County Declares State Of Emergency As COVID…

The state of emergency allows the county executive to mandate masks and add other restrictions. 
08.25.21
Photos
Close