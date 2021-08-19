Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Mandating Vaccines Or Regular Testing For Hospital & Nursing Home Staff

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Doctor holding a COVID-19 vaccine,illustration for the new coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Visoot Uthairam / Getty

Maryland is mandating all hospital and nursing home staff to get vaccinated by September 1 or submit to regular testing. Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement during a Wednesday press conference.

“Not every hospital has taken action and some continue to have far too many unvaccinated healthcare workers needlessly exposing their vulnerable patients,” Gov. Hogan said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Maryland Hospital Association told CBS Baltimore that most hospitals do require vaccines.

“On June 9, two and a half months before the governor’s mandate, Maryland hospitals took this step to ensure the safety of their patients, employees and communities,” the group said. “Virtually all hospitals in Maryland have instituted a mandate or stated an intention to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees.”

Hospitalizations are almost 5 times what they were a month ago.

Source: CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 , Maryland

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Baltimore Police Looking To Identify Suspect In Connection…

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of this male is asked to call Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100.
08.19.21
Doctor holding a COVID-19 vaccine,illustration for the new coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland Mandating Vaccines Or Regular Testing For Hospital…

Hospitalizations are almost 5 times what they were a month ago.
08.19.21
A School Vaccination Event As Covid-19 Cases Among Children Grow

State Health Officials Calling On Employers To Require…

State health officials said they are not considering any widespread mandates, but they're urging businesses to take charge. 
08.18.21
Photos
Close