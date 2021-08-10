Student-Focused Mobile Vaccination Clinics Launching Across Baltimore County

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a new push to get students vaccinated in Baltimore County.

According to health department data, just 47% of residents ages 12 to 18 have had at least one shot of the vaccine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Today, a mobile vaccination clinic will open up at Dundalk High School. It’s just one of several mobile vaccination clinics that will run throughout the county. The clinic is open from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.. Organizers said they’re prepared to administer hundreds of doses.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: