Student-Focused Mobile Vaccination Clinics Launching Across Baltimore County

Vaccination Of Adolescents Begins In The Valencia Region

Source: Europa Press News / Getty

There’s a new push to get students vaccinated in Baltimore County.
According to health department data, just 47% of residents ages 12 to 18 have had at least one shot of the vaccine.

Today, a mobile vaccination clinic will open up at Dundalk High School. It’s just one of several mobile vaccination clinics that will run throughout the county. The clinic is open from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.. Organizers said they’re prepared to administer hundreds of doses.

Source: WBAL-TV
baltimore county

