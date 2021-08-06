Local
Maryland Reports Nearly 900 New COVID-19 Cases As Delta Variant Spreads

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

According to new data released Friday, Maryland is reporting 890 new COVID-19 cases in the last day. Four new deaths were also reported.

Hospitalizations increased by 8 to 345. Of the people hospitalized, 250 remain in acute care and 87 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 472,224 total confirmed cases and 9,626 deaths.

Doctors said the new cases are fueled by strains targeting the unvaccinated. During a press conference this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Source: CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 , Maryland

