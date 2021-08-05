Martha’s Vineyard NAACP Investigating White Boys Putting Tent Straps ‘Around The Neck Of’ Black Boy

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A local chapter of the NAACP has launched an investigation into an act loaded with the racial implications of lynchings that happened last month at a summer camp in Martha’s Vineyard.

That was where two white boys at the camp in the Massachusetts island’s town of Chilmark intentionally placed tent straps around the neck of a Black boy, leaving the 8-year-old camper with “an abrasion,” the Boston Globe reported.

The NAACP’s investigation is working to determine if the act on July 29 by the 8- and 9-year-old white boys was motivated by racism. Its president said regardless of the investigation’s outcome, the incident dispels the narrative that Martha’s Vineyard is truly a place of racial inclusiveness.

“Incidents like this cannot be ignored,” NAACP chapter President Arthur Hardy-Doubleday said in a statement. “This event reminds us that while the island may have a reputation as a racial utopia, we are far from it.”

The idyllic island destination near Cape Cod is popular with African Americans and has an important place in the annals of Black history dating back centuries.

The camp, which is managed by the Chilmark Community Center, is now under fire with protests outside of the camp and calls for it to close because of criticism over the way the community was informed about the incident.

The MV Times reported that the head of the group that runs the camp said in an email on Monday that “two white boys aged 8 and 9 placed a strap from one of the tents around the neck of an 8 year old African-American boy in their group.”

But absent from the email was any racial nuance to underscore the significance of the act, one local resident told the Globe, calling the response “casual.”

“It was a very unsatisfactory letter with no real information or real promise of information,” Jane Slater, one of the people protesting at the camp Tuesday morning, said.

Chilmark leaders have said there is no action that can be immediately taken because the investigation is ongoing and the white boys are too young to face any criminal or civil liability.

The Chilmark Select Board called the incident “unacceptable” without expounding on that sentiment.

While no one used the word “lynching” with describing the incident, it was the second time in the last four months that such suspicions involving a young Black victim have arisen in Massachusetts.

Mikayla Miller, a Black LGBTQ teenage girl, was found hanging from a tree in a mostly white suburb of Boston in April. Her mother described the death in the town of Hopkinton in terms similar to a lynching, including how Mikayla was “ambushed” and “murdered” by “a group of kids.”

SEE ALSO:

Martha’s Vineyard Bus Driver Blatantly Said He Wouldn’t Pick Up Black Passenger

RIP Mikayla Miller: Black LGBTQ Teen Was Reportedly ‘Lynched’ In Boston Suburb

Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments 5 photos Launch gallery Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments 1. The Biles 1 of 5 2. Double Double 2 of 5 3. Yurchenko Double Pike 3 of 5 4. Wolf Turn 4 of 5 5. Back Layouts 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments Simone Biles Medals After Tokyo Olympics Return: These Are Her All-Time Top Balance Beam Moments [caption id="attachment_4180909" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Simone Biles competes in the balance beam final on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics. | Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty[/caption] Simone Biles officially returned to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning, and she made her comeback count. The superstar gymnast took home the bronze medal after competing in the balance beam finals, the fifth and final individual medal event for women's gymnastics. It marked the seventh time Biles has medaled at the Olympics and may have even resulted in her winning the gold had she not performed what the Associated Press called "a slightly watered-down version of her usual routine." Even though Biles had not competed in a week, she still medaled, backing up her reputation as the winningest gymnast of all time. All Biles needed was a double-pike dismount -- a move that was named after her had she twisted -- to register a score of 14.000, allowing her to finish in third place behind two Chinese gymnasts who won the gold and silver medals, respectively. [caption id="attachment_4180904" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / Getty[/caption] Anticipation was at peak levels after USA Gymnastics announced that the 24-year-old announced her return to competition after temporarily withdrawing from the Olympics because of mental health concerns following the vault event on July 27. https://twitter.com/USAGym/status/1422112558920601601?s=20 Prior to stepping away from the Olympics last week, Biles explained her brief hiatus. “I just don’t trust myself as much as I used to,” Biles told reporters at the time. “I don’t know if it’s age. I’m a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics. I feel like I’m also not having as much fun, and I know that this Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. I came here, and I felt like I was still doing it for other people. So that just hurts my heart that doing what I love has been kind of taken away from me to please other people.” The seven-time all-around champion said she caught a case of the “twisties,” a loss of awareness in the air that could cause serious injuries for gymnasts. Biles previously shared with fans that she felt like she had "the weight of the world" on her shoulders at times. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard," she added. [caption id="attachment_4180905" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jamie Squire / Getty[/caption] Biles took home a silver medal at the U.S. Team finals and withdraw from the remaining individual events that included the all-around individual competition vault uneven bars and floor exercise. Tuesday's balance beam finals were her last chance to take home gold during the Tokyo Olympics. While an Olympic bronze medal is nothing to sneeze at, the 22-time gold medalist has undeniably cemented herself as the G.O.A.T in gymnastics history. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles earned her world champion status after dominating the competition with a gold medal in the individual all-around event, the vault, and on-floor exercise. [caption id="attachment_4180903" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jamie Squire / Getty[/caption] During the 2019 World Gymnastics Championships in Germany, Biles became the queen of the balance beam securing her fifth all-around title. While we're all giving Simone Biles more flowers, scroll down to get reacquainted with some of her previous balance beam domination complete with her signature gravity-defying moves.

Martha’s Vineyard NAACP Investigating White Boys Putting Tent Straps ‘Around The Neck Of’ Black Boy was originally published on newsone.com