Anne Arundel County Announces New Masking & Vaccination Policies 

Young woman wearing surgical mask in front of home

Source: MoMo Productions / Getty

New masking and vaccination policies are in place in Anne Arundel County.

Starting on Thursday, all county employees and the general public will be required to wear masks inside all county-owned buildings. That includes libraries, senior centers and all office buildings.

Then starting on September 13, county employees who are not vaccinated will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result each week to report to work.
County leaders said they anticipate pushback on the new mask rules, but they have a plan for enforcement. Visitors and employees who don’t comply will be escorted out of the building. County workers also disciplinary action up to and including suspension without pay.
Source: WBAL-TV
