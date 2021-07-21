Local
Elderly Man Shot & Killed While Trying To Retrieve Stolen Scooter, Police Looking For 2 Suspects

Baltimore City Police need your help to track down a pair of suspects they said is behind the shooting death of a 64-year-old man.

Investigators said Vaseles Nettles was trying to retrieve his stolen scooter Monday evening when he was shot in the head. It happened on the 3800 block of Forest Park Avenue.

“It’s a true tragedy,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “We cannot have people killing 64-year-olds over a scooter, but it goes to show again the simple stupid things that people are willing to take someone’s life, that talks about other issues that we have.”

Baltimore City Police want to hear from anyone who knows the individuals in the above photo. You can call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can also be left at Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

