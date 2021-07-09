Local
Stepson Of Baltimore Cop Found Dead Inside Of Wall

New details were released Thursday surrounding the suspicious death of a teen in Anne Arundel County.

According to court documents, 15-year-old Dasan Jones, the stepson of a Baltimore City police officer, was found dead inside of a wall.

Reports said his stepfather, 34-year-old Eric Banks Jr., allowed police to search his house after they were called there for a custody dispute involving the teen’s mother.

When officers got to the top floor, they said they saw a hole in the wall with a white cover leaning on it. Banks allegedly told officers it was a gun safe, but when they searched it, they found the body of the 15-year-old and immediately put Banks into handcuffs.

Anne Arundel County Police said they had been to the residence for prior calls, but would not elaborate. They’re calling the teen’s death suspicious, but would not say how he died or if there was any foul play.

As for Banks, he has since been suspended without pay from the Baltimore Police Department.

