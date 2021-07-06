18-Year-Old Shot In The Head, Killed In South Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

An 18-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head Tuesday morning in south Baltimore.

It happened on the 2100 block of West Pratt Street just before 7 a.m..

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead after arriving at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100 .

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: