Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. Panera Bread company logo. Panera Bread Company is an American chain store of bakery-cafŽ fast casual restaurants.

Source: UCG / Getty

There are a lot of pluses to getting the vaccine to protect yourself from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to extending your life, you also get some freebies from some of your favorite places!

The latest to offer a free item is the popular fresh casual chain Panera Bread and if you have already received any of the vaccine options, you can get a free bagel.

Panera is offering those free bagels daily at “participating restaurants” from July 2 through July 4, which also happens to be Independence Day.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the ‘We Can Do This’ campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread, in the release. “We have come through one of our nation’s greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

While the bagels are going to be free for a short time, expect to pay for any of the spreads to go along with that treat.

More can be found in the chain’s press release right here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bruce Bennett and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of UCG and Getty Images

How You Can Get FREE Bagels from Panera Bread, Though You Have to Be Vaccinated  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

