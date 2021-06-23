Local
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott To Join Crime Prevention Roundtable Discussion With President Biden

Maryland Politicians Hold Press Conference To Discuss Reconnecting Communities Act

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is headed to Washington, D.C. today (June 23) to attend a crime prevention roundtable with President Biden.

“Looking forward to joining POTUS for this important and timely discussion on gun violence,” Scott tweeted on Tuesday.

Scott will be joined by other leaders from cities across the nation.

Others on the list include:

• Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City, SD (R)

• Mayor Danielle Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, FL (County Commissioner)

• AG Gurbir Grewal, New Jersey

• Chief Murphy J. Paul Jr., Baton Rouge, LA

• DeVone Boggan, Advance Peace

• Eddie Bocanegra, READI Chicago

The President is set to announce a comprehensive crime reduction plan in hopes of reducing gun violence and addressing the root cause of the spike in violence. According to officials, he plans on signing executive actions all while calling on Congress to take steps to enact new gun control laws.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore , Mayor Brandon Scott

