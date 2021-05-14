Local
Armed Robbery Suspect Shot In Baltimore Officer-Involved Shooting

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

A Baltimore police officer shot an armed robbery suspect in the shoulder after the suspect drove at him head-on.

It happened Thursday around 9 p.m. on the 2200 block of East Biddle Street as police were searching for a vehicle suspected in multiple armed robberies.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said body camera footage shows the suspect driving toward the officer hitting him head-on. That’s when the officer fired two shots into the front windshield, hitting the suspect in the shoulder.

Police said the driver then left the scene in the car, but he crashed a few blocks away. He tried running from police, but was taken into custody. The suspect is currently in stable condition and is expected to survive the shooting.

Harrison said the officer involved in the shooting is okay and not hurt.

Source: CBS Baltimore

