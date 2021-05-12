Local
Don't Panic: Maryland Officials Say Drivers Shouldn't Hoard Gas After Colonial Pipeline Hack

Gas Prices In Pennsylvania

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, whose office regulates fuel in the state, said now is not the time to panic after a hack forced Colonial Pipeline offline.

“I urge everyone to stay calm,” said Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland.

Two barges arrived at the Port of Baltimore Tuesday.

“We are lucky in that we have water access, in addition to the pipeline, and the pipeline is now having a problem, were able to get fuel delivered by water and we anticipate more of that,” said Franchot.

The FBI said a ransomware group called Parkside is responsible for the attack.

“There will be plenty of fuel in the interim as long as people don’t hoard gasoline in a false fear,” said Franchot.

Governor Larry Hogan also commented on the hack saying the state is prepared for any changes and drivers should proceed as normal right now.

Gas prices , Maryland

