One Man Dead In Quadruple Shooting In South Baltimore

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A man is dead and three others hurt after a shooting Sunday night in south Baltimore.

It happened on the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in Carroll Park at around 8:11 p.m..

Officers arrived to the scene to find a 20-year-old man and two 21-year-old men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man was also found inside of the park with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died shortly after.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.

Source: CBS Baltimore

