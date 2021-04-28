Local
HomeLocal

Vice President Kamala Harris Visiting Baltimore Mass Vaccination Site On Thursday

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with the founding members of the COVID-19 Community Corps

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to town.

According to CBS Baltimore, she’s scheduled to visit the mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The stadium was transformed into the mass vaccination site through a private and public partnership with the state of Maryland and the University of Maryland Medical System, Maryland Department of Health, Maryland National Guard and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The site has administered more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine since it opened in February of this year.

Further details about the Vice President’s visit have yet to be released.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore , kamala harris

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Gov. Hogan Lifts Outdoor Mask Mandate For Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan making that announcement on Wednesday during a press conference.
04.28.21
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with the founding members of the COVID-19 Community Corps
Vice President Kamala Harris Visiting Baltimore Mass Vaccination…

Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to town. 
04.28.21
What Is The Number One High School In…

Well according to the U.S. News & world report after ranking approximately 17,860 public high schools out of the nearly 24,000…
04.28.21
Photos
Close