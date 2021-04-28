Maryland Board Of Education Calling On Schools To Offer Full In-Person Learning This Fall

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Board of Education passed a resolution Tuesday for all schools to reopen for in-person instruction, five days a week, this fall.

Some school systems are already planning to go back to a normal schedule in the fall.

Gov. Larry Hogan applauded the vote saying the science supports getting back into the classroom full-time.

“The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now. To encourage the safe reopening of schools, the state has committed more than $1.2 billion in funding, prioritized teachers for vaccines, and provided all the necessary PPE, testing, and guidance. Families and students deserve certainty that all school systems will return to full in-person learning. To address the academic and emotional toll of prolonged online instruction, today’s vote is an important step toward getting things back to normal,” he said in a statement.

You can read the full resolution here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

