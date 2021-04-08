2 Sailors Shot By Navy Medic Identified, Investigation Into Motive Continues

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

An investigation continues into why a Navy medic shot 2 sailors near Fort Detrick in Frederick on Tuesday.

Police releasing a photo of Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet on Wednesday.

They said he went to a military office at Riverside Tech Park Tuesday morning armed with a rifle and shot two sailors. The 38-year-old then drove to Fort Detrick where he was ultimately shot and killed after passing through a security gate.

US Navy Hospitalman Casey Nutt, 26, of Germantown was released from Shock Trauma Tuesday evening. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Carlos Portugal of Frederick remains in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

Video shows a sailor dodging cars in the middle of Monocacy Boulevard after being shot yesterday in Frederick. He’s since been released from Shock Trauma. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZZwOuIxgRd — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 7, 2021

The investigation into a motive continues.

“Our agencies know the public and the media want answers regarding this incident and the subsequent investigation. We do as well. Investigations take time,” Frederick Police said in a statement.

Woldesenbet was a Navy Hospital Corpsman. He was on active duty, but lived off-base in Frederick. Authorities searched his home on Tuesday after the shooting. He had recently moved to the area.

According to CBS News, Woldesenbet was enlisted in September 2012 and most recently reported to the Naval Medical Research Center in Frederick in August 2019. In between, he served at military facilities in San Antonio, Texas; Camp Lejeune in North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Bremerton, Washington; and Portsmouth, Virginia.

He also may have a wife and children.

“We send our deepest condolences to all affected by this terrible act of violence and will continue to support the investigation. A Navy Medicine special psychiatric rapid intervention team (SPRINT) has been sent to Fort Detrick to provide counseling support for individuals affected by this tragic event and they will work with local Army Chaplains and other support services on Fort Detrick to ensure those in need of care get the support they need,” the Navy said in a statement.

