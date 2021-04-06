Local
HomeLocal

Suspect Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Active Shooter Incident Near Fort Detrick In Frederick

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene

Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

A suspect is dead and two people were critically injured in an “active shooter” incident near Fort Detrick in Frederick Tuesday morning.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect was a Navy medic. He reportedly traveled 4 miles to Fort Detrick and was fatally shot by personnel on the base.

Frederick Police said they were called to the Riverside Tech Park on the 8400 block of Progress Drive around 8:20 a.m.. While there, officers found two men were shot. The victims are both in critical condition at Shock Trauma.

Police said there is only one shooter and there is no more risk or cause for further alarm in the Frederick community. Both the FBI and ATF Baltimore are on scene to help with the investigation as well as the Maryland State Police.

Read More: CBS Baltimore & WBAL-TV 11

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

fort detrick , Frederick

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Police car with LED lights at a crime scene
Suspect Dead, 2 Critically Injured In Active Shooter…

Both the FBI and ATF Baltimore are on scene to help with the investigation as well as the Maryland State…
04.06.21
Maryland State Flag
Marylanders Ages 16 & Up Eligible For COVID…

The governor said they have been able to speed up the eligibility process due to an increased supply of vaccines. 
04.05.21
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option
Police Investigating Shooting That Left 5 Hurt In…

One of the victims is in critical, but stable condition. The other four victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
04.05.21
Photos
Close