Police Investigating Shooting That Left 5 Hurt In Downtown Baltimore

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

A total of 5 people were hurt in an early Monday shooting in downtown Baltimore.

It happened on the 300 block of North Eutaw Street near Lexington Market around 1:11 a.m.. Police said the victims are a 47-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and a 37-year-old man.

One of the victims is in critical, but stable condition. The other four victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

04.05.21
