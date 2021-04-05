Police Investigating Shooting That Left 5 Hurt In Downtown Baltimore

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A total of 5 people were hurt in an early Monday shooting in downtown Baltimore.

It happened on the 300 block of North Eutaw Street near Lexington Market around 1:11 a.m.. Police said the victims are a 47-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and a 37-year-old man.

One of the victims is in critical, but stable condition. The other four victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

