President Joe Biden’s Visit To Baltimore Canceled

White House

President Joe Biden will not visit Baltimore as planned this week.

He was due to meet with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck on Tuesday. The meeting has been moved to Washington, D.C., according to the White House.

Emergent BioSolutions released this statement Monday morning in response:

“The Administration is always welcome to visit our facilities. We applaud the work of the White House coronavirus task force to forge partnerships and expedite the vaccine production process. We remain focused on working around the clock to do our part in manufacturing the vaccines needed to beat this pandemic.”

Merck has agreed to manufacture competitor Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

03.08.21
