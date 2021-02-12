Local
HomeLocal

‘We Need More Damn Vaccines’: Gov. Hogan Said Demand For COVID-19 Vaccines Continue To Outpace Supply

Governor Hogan holds press conference about vaccine distribution

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A strong message from Gov. Larry Hogan Thursday.

During a news conference, he said demand for the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to exceed supply “for the foreseeable future.” The state is not getting enough doses to vaccinate the more than 2 million Marylanders who are eligible.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“They can’t schedule an appointment for a vaccine that does not yet exist,” Gov. Hogan said. “The basic problem is pretty simple: we need more damn vaccines.”

The governor said 785,170 total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Gov. Larry Hogan

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
NFL: NOV 08 Ravens at Colts
Baltimore Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, Family Robbed At…

Smith said it was one of the scariest nights he's ever been apart of. 
02.12.21
Maryland’s $731 Million Powerball Winner Still Hasn’t Been…

The Maryland winner of last month’s $731 million Powerball jackpot still hasn’t claimed their prize. The winner bought the ticket…
02.12.21
3 Baltimore County Men Indicted For Phony Website…

Three men in Baltimore County could spend 20 years in federal prison for allegedly running a phony website to sell…
02.12.21
Photos
Close