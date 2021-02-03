Baltimore Ranks No. 2 On List Of Cities With Most Bed Bugs

Baltimore has a bed bug problem, according to Orkin.

The city ranked number 2 in the nation, again, for most bed bugs.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Chicago came in at the top spot, while Washington, D.C. came in at number 3.

Orkin said they complied the list based on where the pest control company performed the most bed bug treatments.

Did you know? Bed bugs can lie dormant for several months at a a time before showing up. That means bed bugs in hotels and offices may still be alive when normal operations resume.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @Ã¢â‚¬ËœwolbbaltimoreÃ¢â‚¬â„¢

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: